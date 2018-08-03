U.S. & WORLD

Police: Video shows off-duty NYPD officer shooting man in the face

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing video from the New York City Police Department capturing an off-duty officer shooting a man in the face as reported during Action News at 10 on August 3, 2018.

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
Disturbing video from the New York City Police Department capturing an off-duty officer shooting a man in the face, then he allegedly tries to cover it up.

Authorities say Sergeant Richard Blake is wearing the backpack in the video.

The two men appearing to argue in the street before Blake opens fire.

The officer then hovers over the 21-year-old.

It appears he places an object by his side then removes it and then walks away.

Investigators say the officer initially claimed the man tried to rob him.

The two were apparently fighting over a woman.

The victim is in stable condition.

The NYPD is now investigating.

***HERE***+------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice-involved shootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News