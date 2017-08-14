Police: Woman, 84, tied up with belts in Queen Village home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. (WPVI)

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the city's Queen Village section.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Front Street.

Police say a robber entered through the rear of the dwelling and tied up an 84-year-old female resident with belts.

The suspect took money and fled through an alleyway.

The resident was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, thin build, wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newshome invasionrobberySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
LIVE VIDEO: Charlottesville police give update
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Boyfriend charged after woman killed in Mercer Co. home
Show More
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
4 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
4 people shot after Mantua block party
More Video