Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the city's Queen Village section.It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Front Street.Police say a robber entered through the rear of the dwelling and tied up an 84-year-old female resident with belts.The suspect took money and fled through an alleyway.The resident was not hurt.The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, thin build, wearing dark pants.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.