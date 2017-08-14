QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the city's Queen Village section.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Front Street.
Police say a robber entered through the rear of the dwelling and tied up an 84-year-old female resident with belts.
The suspect took money and fled through an alleyway.
The resident was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, thin build, wearing dark pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
