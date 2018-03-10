Police: Woman struck, killed by SUV fleeing scene of crash in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a woman was killed and three others are hospitalized after being struck by an SUV fleeing the scene of a crash in South Philadelphia Saturday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Jackson streets.

According to police, the operator of a white SUV was fleeing the scene of an auto accident when they struck multiple cars and the 46 year old victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News is told at least two people were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. A third person was taken to Methodist Hospital from an accident at 23rd Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Yvette Bennett tells us that her family member was one of those injured in the incident.

"I'm just hoping my brother-in-law is going to be OK. I feel sorry for the family of the woman, but I hope my brother-in-law will be OK." Bennett said.

The operator of the SUV was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

So far, no word on the identity of the victim killed in the incident or the identity of the driver.

Philadelphia police are investigating.

