NYT: Pa. Rep. Patrick Meehan accused of harassment

NYT: Pa. Rep. Patrick Meehan accused of harassment. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan from Pennsylvania is the subject of a new investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered the investigation Saturday after the New York Times reported that Meehan used thousands of dollars of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment allegation.

According to the Times, a former aide accused Meehan of making unwanted romantic overtures toward her last year.

His office released a statement in part:

Congressman Meehan denies the allegations. Throughout his career, he has always treated his colleagues, male and female, with the utmost respect and professionalism.

Delaware County Democrats also issued a statement in part calling for Meehan to drop his re-election bid.

"It would be offensive for Representative Meehan to ask the citizens of the 7th
congressional district for the honor of continuing to represent them in the next Congress. I

am calling on Pat Meehan to end his re-election campaign immediately."

