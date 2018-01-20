NYT: Pa. Rep. Patrick Meehan accused of harassment

Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan from Pennsylvania is the subject of a new investigation by the House Ethics Committee.House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered the investigation Saturday after the New York Times reported that Meehan used thousands of dollars of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment allegation.According to the Times, a former aide accused Meehan of making unwanted romantic overtures toward her last year.His office released a statement in part:Delaware County Democrats also issued a statement in part calling for Meehan to drop his re-election bid.------