1 dead after car hits demonstrators in Charlottesville

- 1 dead in Charlottesville

- Several injured after car slammed into counter protesters of white nationalists — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

Trump on Charlottesville: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides" pic.twitter.com/eAUepRKP7M — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 12, 2017

Disturbing video shows car slamming into counter protesters of white nationalists in Charlottesville, VA as violent clashes continue. pic.twitter.com/2qwc8SdP71 — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

BREAKING: One person is dead after a car hit a group of people counter-protesting a gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.Another 19 people were injured, hospital officials said.President Donald Trump addressed the violence in a speech Saturday afternoon."We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides," he said.Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of themHundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns. Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a "pro-white" rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.Colleen Cook, 26, stood on a curb shouting at the rally attendees to go home.Cook, a teacher who attended the University of Virginia, said she sent her black son out of town for the weekend."This isn't how he should have to grow up," she said.Cliff Erickson leaned against a fence and took in the scene. He said he thinks removing the statue amounts to erasing history and said the "counterprotesters are crazier than the alt-right.""Both sides are hoping for a confrontation," he said.It's the latest confrontation in Charlottesville since the city about 100 miles outside of Washington, D.C., voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Lee from a downtown park.In May, a torch-wielding group that included prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer gathered around the statue for a nighttime protest, and in July, about 50 members of a North Carolina-based KKK group traveled there for a rally, where they were met by hundreds of counter-protesters.Kessler said this week that the rally is partly about the removal of Confederate symbols but also about free speech and "advocating for white people.""This is about an anti-white climate within the Western world and the need for white people to have advocacy like other groups do," he said in an interview.Between rally attendees and counter-protesters, authorities were expecting as many as 6,000 people, Charlottesville police said this week.Among those expected to attend are Confederate heritage groups, KKK members, militia groups and "alt-right" activists, who generally espouse a mix of racism, white nationalism and populism.Both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which track extremist groups, said the event has the potential to be the largest of its kind in at least a decade.Officials have been preparing for the rally for months. Virginia State Police will be assisting local authorities, and a spokesman said the Virginia National Guard "will closely monitor the situation and will be able to rapidly respond and provide additional assistance if needed."Police instituted road closures around downtown, and many businesses in the popular open-air shopping mall opted to close for the day.Both local hospitals said they had taken precautions to prepare for an influx of patients and had extra staff on call.There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer said he was disappointed that the white nationalists had come to his town and blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming racial prejudices with his campaign last year."I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president."Charlottesville, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a liberal-leaning city that's home to the flagship University of Virginia and Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson.The statue's removal is part of a broader city effort to change the way Charlottesville's history of race is told in public spaces. The city has also renamed Lee Park, where the statue stands, and Jackson Park, named for Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. They're now called Emancipation Park and Justice Park, respectively.For now, the Lee statue remains. A group called the Monument Fund filed a lawsuit arguing that removing the statue would violate a state law governing war memorials. A judge has agreed to a temporary injunction that blocks the city from removing the statue for six months.----------