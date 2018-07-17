POLITICS

9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania House passes massive gambling bill. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on October 26, 2017. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Nine casino owners in Pennsylvania are seeking licenses to operate casino-style gambling online.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the applications came in ahead of Monday's close-of-business deadline for the state's casino owners to get a license at a discount of $10 million.

Pennsylvania last year became the fourth state to legalize online gambling, joining Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.

Applications came from the owners of Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem; Hollywood Casino in suburban Harrisburg; Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh; Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania; Valley Forge Casino Resort, Harrah's Casino and Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia; and SugarHouse Casino and Live! Hotel and Casino in Philadelphia.

Owners of Pennsylvania's remaining four casino licenses have another 30 days to apply, but they'll pay a premium of $12 million.

