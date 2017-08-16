POLITICS

Trump disbands councils after CEO of Campbell Soup Company resigns

FILE: Denise Morrison stands in the lobby of the Campbell Soup Co. headquarters in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, July 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

CAMDEN --
Moments after the CEO of Camden-based Campbell Soup Company resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative panel, Trump announced he was ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed "both sides."

Trump says on Twitter that "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"



"Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottestville," a statement from Campbell's CEO Denise Morrison read on Wednesday afternoon.

"I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point. Following yesterday's remarks from the President, I cannot remain on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. I will continue to support all efforts to spur economic growth and advocate for the values that have always made America great."



Morrison's resignation was the sixth following Trump's comments on the violence in Virginia.

Earlier in the day, the chief executive of 3M announced he was also resigning from the president's panel, saying it is no longer an effective forum for the company to advance its goals.


In a statement, Thulin says: "Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values."

EMBED More News Videos

Biz leaders quit Trump panel after Charlottesville comments: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 15, 2017.



Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, announced his resignation Tuesday, a day after a raft of departures by CEOs heading large U.S. corporations.

The heads of pharmaceutical giant Merck, the sports gear company Under Armour and the tech firm Intel decided to leave the advisory council. Trump initially criticized the violence on many sides, rather than singling out the white supremacists. The president on Monday later said condemned groups tied to racism.

EMBED More News Videos

Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 14, 2017.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newsPresident Donald Trumpcampbell soup companyCamden
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs
Defiant Trump again blames "both sides" in Virginia protest
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Kenney calls for continuation of young immigrant policy
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Defiant Trump again blames "both sides" in Virginia protest
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Show More
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos