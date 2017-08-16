Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2311236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Biz leaders quit Trump panel after Charlottesville comments: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2308734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 14, 2017.

Moments after the CEO of Camden-based Campbell Soup Company resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative panel, Trump announced he was ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed "both sides."Trump says on Twitter that "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!""Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottestville," a statement from Campbell's CEO Denise Morrison read on Wednesday afternoon."I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point. Following yesterday's remarks from the President, I cannot remain on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. I will continue to support all efforts to spur economic growth and advocate for the values that have always made America great."Morrison's resignation was the sixth following Trump's comments on the violence in Virginia.Earlier in the day, the chief executive of 3M announced he was also resigning from the president's panel, saying it is no longer an effective forum for the company to advance its goals.In a statement, Thulin says: "Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values."Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, announced his resignation Tuesday, a day after a raft of departures by CEOs heading large U.S. corporations.The heads of pharmaceutical giant Merck, the sports gear company Under Armour and the tech firm Intel decided to leave the advisory council. Trump initially criticized the violence on many sides, rather than singling out the white supremacists. The president on Monday later said condemned groups tied to racism.----------