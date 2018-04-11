U.S. & WORLD

AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, according to people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker.

Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation, amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker's thinking said Wednesday Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They did not say why Ryan has decided not to run.

Ryan was first elected to Congress in 1998. He was elected House speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate in 2012.

Ryan and his wife have three children.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpaul ryan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Meet the 112-year-old named oldest living man in the world
Mom of 5 goes viral with law school graduation photo
Police: Suspect robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney
More Politics
Top Stories
West Chester University on alert after shooting near campus
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Show More
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
Military plane crash kills at least 257 people
More News