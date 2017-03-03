Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA

A YMCA in northeastern Pennsylvania is telling its members to leave their politics at the door.The Greater Scranton YMCA says it decided on a new policy after the board received complaints.Many people were having politically-charged arguments inside the gym, apparently sparked by the content on the TV's.The Y has now banned certain cable news channels, to hopefully avoid the heated debates."People want to come here and feel safe, and be a part of the community, and when arguments are taking place over politics and things like that, they don't feel safe," said the facility's CEO, Trish Fisher.The Y says, for the most part, the cable news ban has been well-received.------