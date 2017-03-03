POLITICS

Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA

A YMCA in northeastern Pennsylvania is telling its members to leave their politics at the door. (WPVI)

DUNMORE, Pa. --
A YMCA in northeastern Pennsylvania is telling its members to leave their politics at the door.

The Greater Scranton YMCA says it decided on a new policy after the board received complaints.

Many people were having politically-charged arguments inside the gym, apparently sparked by the content on the TV's.

The Y has now banned certain cable news channels, to hopefully avoid the heated debates.

"People want to come here and feel safe, and be a part of the community, and when arguments are taking place over politics and things like that, they don't feel safe," said the facility's CEO, Trish Fisher.

The Y says, for the most part, the cable news ban has been well-received.

