Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

WASHINGTON --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

3/10/2017 3:30:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

