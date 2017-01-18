POLITICS

Gov. Christie: No Trump administration role because wife refused to move

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refuses to move to Washington.

Appearing on New York radio station WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" program Wednesday, Christie said Trump did not offer him a job he considered exciting enough to leave his office and his family.

Two of the couple's children live at home and are in high school.

Christie is in the final year of his second and last term as governor.

Trump on Monday told The Wall Street Journal, "at some point, we're going to do something with Chris."
Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newschris christiedonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Kim Guadagno launches campaign to be NJ governor
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
More Politics
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Family says smoke detectors help them escape burning home in Delco
Show More
Search for missing elderly man in Montco
Pit bull attack in Atlanta kills 1 child, injures 2 others
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos