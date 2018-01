Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.The Republican governor will address the Democratic-led Legislature on Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse.Christie will be turning over state government control to Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, who takes office on Jan. 16.Christie's two terms come to a close after he first won election in 2009 before cruising to re-election in 2013.Over eight years, Christie oversaw a pension overhaul, secured a multibillion-dollar transportation program financed by a higher gas tax though offset by other cuts and invested millions of dollars in fighting the opioid crisis.He leaves office with a low approval rating after a failed presidential run and the so-called Bridgegate scandal.------