DA: Man, woman found dead in small Berks Co. town

Authorities say the deaths of a man and woman found in separate locations in an eastern Pennsylvania borough appear to have stemmed from a domestic situation.Berks County District Attorney John Adams said state police found the woman dead of a gunshot wound at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Shoemakersville.Adams said authorities received information that led them to the nearby home of a man believed to have been involved, and they found him dead of a gunshot wound.Adams said the deaths appear to have been the result of a domestic incident, but he stopped short of calling it a suspected murder-suicide. He said he was unaware of the relationship between the two, whose names haven't been released.