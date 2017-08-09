POLITICS

Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis appears at news conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis cautioned Wednesday that North Korea's actions "will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates," a day after President Donald Trump issued a similar warning in the wake of reports North Korea is continuing to advance its nuclear capabilities.

Mattis added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should "take heed" of the United Nations Security Council's "unified voice," referring to recent sanctions issued against the nation, and called for the country to "cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."
Trump touts nuclear strength as Tillerson urges calm. Watch this ABC News report from Action News at Noon on August 9, 2017.



The comments came in a statement released by the Department of Defense.

FULL STATEMENT:

The United States and our allies have the demonstrated capabilities and unquestionable commitment to defend ourselves from an attack. Kim Jong Un should take heed of the United Nations Security Council's unified voice, and statements from governments the world over, who agree the DPRK poses a threat to global security and stability. The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons. The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.

President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces. While our State Department is making every effort to resolve this global threat through diplomatic means, it must be noted that the combined allied militaries now possess the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth. The DPRK regime's actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates.



"They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said. "He [Kim] has been very threatening - beyond a normal statement - and as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Members of the U.S. intelligence community believe that North Korea's nuclear capabilities may be more advanced than initially thought and the country might have developed the technology to miniaturize a nuclear warhead so it can be placed inside an intercontinental ballistic missile, a U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported the news, citing a July 28 report by the Defense Intelligence Agency about North Korea's capabilities.

Mattis' statements on Wednesday added to the increasingly heated rhetoric between North Korea and the United States.

N.K. may have nuclear warhead capability: Official
Marks a possible acceleration in their nuclear capability.


Responding to Trump's comments, North Korea said it was considering a strike on Guam that would create "an enveloping fire."

Guam is a U.S. territory in the western Pacific that is home to a key Air Force base.

On his way back from a trip to Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stopped in Guam for aircraft refueling and responded to Trump's "fire and fury" comment, telling reporters the president was just using language that North Korea understands.

North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam that will create an 'enveloping fire'
The rogue nation's army said it is reviewing its plans for an attack.
Alaska lawmakers concerned about possible North Korean strike
"There's concern," said Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan


Tillerson: Trump's "fire and fury" sent message to North Korea "in language that Kim Jong Un would understand." https://t.co/XO1jteCH1i pic.twitter.com/mvalgJra3B

On July 28, North Korea launched its second ICBM, which had the longest flight of a ballistic missile in the country's history, the Pentagon confirmed.

It has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2016.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Lawmakers slam Trump's promise to unleash 'fire and fury' on North Korea
"They will be met with fire and fury," Trump said of N. Korea's nuclear plans.


