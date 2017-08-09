POLITICS

FBI searched home of former Donald Trump campaign chairman

FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair's home. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on August 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By CHAD DAY
WASHINGTON --
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.

Spokesman Jason Maloni says that Manafort cooperated with the agents as he has "consistently" done.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He has also cooperated with congressional committees investigating the election interference. Manafort has turned over documents to the intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.

