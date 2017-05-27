FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt

Meanwhile, ABC News is reporting Friday night that the FBI summoned Don Junior and Eric Trump to an emergency meeting in New York to inform them that foreign hackers were trying to penetrate the computers of the Trump Corporation.
Unknown is the source of the hacking attempt, but Eric Trump denies that any of the companies computers were compromised.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdonald trump jrdonald trumphacking
politicspoliticsdonald trump jrdonald trumphacking