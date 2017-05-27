POLITICS

FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt

FBI warned Trump org of hacking attempt. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2017. (WPVI)

Meanwhile, ABC News is reporting Friday night that the FBI summoned Don Junior and Eric Trump to an emergency meeting in New York to inform them that foreign hackers were trying to penetrate the computers of the Trump Corporation.

Unknown is the source of the hacking attempt, but Eric Trump denies that any of the companies computers were compromised.

