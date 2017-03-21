POLITICS

Federal officials to announce corruption charges against Philadelphia DA Seth Williams

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Federal officials are set to announce corruption charges against Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, Action News has learned.

Further details were not immediately available.

A news conference is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday involving the U.S. Attorney's office for the district of New Jersey, the FBI, Homeland Security, and the IRS.

You can watch that news conference when it happens on 6abc and 6abc.com.

Back in February, Williams announced he would not run for a third term amid an FBI investigation into $160,000 in gifts that he failed to report.

The Democrat later reported taking a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations, including the use of a defense lawyer's home in the Florida Keys. Williams has agreed to pay $62,000 in related ethics fines.

During his February news conference, Williams apologized for "mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life that cast an unnecessary shadow over my office."

Williams, 50, said in February he intended to stay in the $175,000-a-year job through January.

He previously served as the city's inspector general, overseeing investigations into corruption within the city government. In college, he was the student body president at Penn State University. He is also the city's first African-American district attorney.
Related Topics:
politicsphiladelphia newsseth williams
