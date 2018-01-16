Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Known for his controversial book "Fire and Fury," author Michael Wolff was in Philadelphia Tuesday to talk politics, President Donald Trump and the scathing excerpts that have caused an uproar in the white house.The conversation was candid and frank. Wolff detailed the bombshell expose and his talk drew dozens of people to the Free Library of Philadelphia."I take you inside the West Wing," said Wolff. "I was sitting on the couch there, and I hope readers feel they're sitting on the couch there when they're reading this book."Written with more than 200 interviews with President Trump and senior White House staffers, the book lifts the curtain on what is happening behind the closed doors of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, including accounts of in-staff fighting and so-called chaos within the administration."I think the details are disturbing," said Chris Bleihollder of Mt. Laurel. "It's interesting almost to get a fly on the wall viewpoint."Taking to Twitter earlier this month, the President called Wolff a loser who made up stories to sell his "boring and untruthful book.""As an educated person, we should always take everything with a grain of salt," said Julia Sawabini of Chestnut Hill. "But I think it's probably more believable than not."Along with the raciness of the book, a lot of people said what also intrigued them was Wolff's unprecedented access to the White House, at a time when the president has inadvertently declared war on the media.------