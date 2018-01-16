  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLITICS

'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks at Free Library of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks in Philadelphia: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Known for his controversial book "Fire and Fury," author Michael Wolff was in Philadelphia Tuesday to talk politics, President Donald Trump and the scathing excerpts that have caused an uproar in the white house.

The conversation was candid and frank. Wolff detailed the bombshell expose and his talk drew dozens of people to the Free Library of Philadelphia.

"I take you inside the West Wing," said Wolff. "I was sitting on the couch there, and I hope readers feel they're sitting on the couch there when they're reading this book."

Written with more than 200 interviews with President Trump and senior White House staffers, the book lifts the curtain on what is happening behind the closed doors of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, including accounts of in-staff fighting and so-called chaos within the administration.

"I think the details are disturbing," said Chris Bleihollder of Mt. Laurel. "It's interesting almost to get a fly on the wall viewpoint."



Taking to Twitter earlier this month, the President called Wolff a loser who made up stories to sell his "boring and untruthful book."

"As an educated person, we should always take everything with a grain of salt," said Julia Sawabini of Chestnut Hill. "But I think it's probably more believable than not."

Along with the raciness of the book, a lot of people said what also intrigued them was Wolff's unprecedented access to the White House, at a time when the president has inadvertently declared war on the media.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsphiladelphia newsbooksPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Possible gov't shutdown looming by end of week
Democrat Phil Murphy sworn in to replace Gov. Christie
WATCH: Inside Story - January 14, 2018
"Fire and Fury" author speaking at Free Library of Philadelphia
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow expected for Weds. morning rush
6abc School Closings and Delays
Mayfair businesses prepare for Eagles celebrations
Report: Man thought killed Penn student was hitting on him
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Sixers: Reddick out for at least two weeks
Two boys shot in West Philadelphia
Investigators use rapist's DNA to create sketches
Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Bridgeport
Show More
Woman falls off subway platform onto tracks
NFC Championship Game tickets go on sale, sell out
Jury selected for Allentown mayor's trial
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Possible gov't shutdown looming by end of week
Large pothole poses traffic hazard in NE Philadelphia
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI
More Video