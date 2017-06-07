POLITICS

Fmr. FBI Director James Comey's prepared testimony released

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a January dinner, according to documents released a day ahead of his planned testimony.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full text below.


In the statement, Comey said he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he said Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director.

Comey said he replied that he wanted to serve out his ten-year term and "was not on anybody's side politically."



Comey said Trump then made his statement about loyalty. Comey replied that he could offer his honesty, and that when Trump said he wanted "honest loyalty," Comey answered, Comey paused and said, "You will get that from me."

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

