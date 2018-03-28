POLITICS

Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Learn more about the former Disney star who is joining the White House press team. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

WASHINGTON --
A former Disney Channel star is making the leap from entertainment to the White House.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, has joined the Trump White House as a press assistant, ABC News has learned.

While she may be known for her acting, Sunshine has interned for the White House, the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told ABC News. She was also involved in the American Enterprise Institute and her school's Model United Nations team.

Before transitioning to politics, Sunshine spent three seasons playing Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake It Up." Her other television credits include "A.N.T. Farm" and "Fish Hooks" on Disney Channel and appearances in "The Outfield," "Marmaduke" and other films.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this station.
