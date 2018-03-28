POLITICS

Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Caroline Sunshine (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN
The White House press office is getting a bit more Sunshine these days -- former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine, that is. She's joining the team as a press assistant.

Sunshine, 22, is known for her role alongside Zendaya as Tinka Hessenheffer in "Shake It Up," a Disney Channel show about teen dancers that ran from 2010 to 2013. She was also in the 2010 film "Marmaduke," among other roles.

The California native has established her career apart from the entertainment industry; she was most recently a White House intern.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement.

She applied to the internship through the White House's website.

Though she keeps a low profile in the press shop, she has more than 500,000 Twitter followers on her verified account and 235,000 followers on Instagram.

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has hired other staff with cable television backgrounds; CNBC host Larry Kudlow was tapped earlier this month as head of the White House National Economic Council and John Bolton, a Fox News analyst, will be the next national security adviser.

Sunshine is not the only Disney Channel star to get political; Miley Cyrus, who catapulted to fame on the hit series "Hannah Montana" performed at the "March for Our Lives" in Washington on Saturday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsentertainmentdisneydonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News