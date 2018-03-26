FACEBOOK

FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge

WASHINGTON --
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

Trump-linked analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used stolen data, ex-employee says. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.



News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

