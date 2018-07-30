SUPREME COURT

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to stay on Supreme Court until age 90

Ginsburg hopes to serve until 90.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court for at least five more years.

Ginsburg is now 85.

By her timeline, she would leave the bench no earlier than 90 years old.

She's already hired law clerks for at least two more terms.

Ginsburg made the comments Sunday in New York following a production of "The Originalist," a play about late justice Antonin Scalia.

