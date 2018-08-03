U.S. & WORLD

Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee

(WWE)

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

Jacobs, a Republican who also runs an insurance and real estate company, was leading Democrat Linda Haney by a large margin with most of the votes counted in Knox County on Thursday. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jacobs claimed victory at his watch party, saying his decision to seek the mayor's job was met at first with "pretty resounding laughter" from some politicians.


Jacobs won a close primary in May. Results of the primary were delayed when the county's election reporting website crashed after a concerted cyberattack that experts deemed "malicious."

Haney ran small businesses with her husband before she retired. She was considered an underdog in the solidly-Republican county.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticsWWEpro wrestlingelection
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' reaches $301,363
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News