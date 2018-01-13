POLITICS

Hawaii emergency officials: Alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake

Emergency alert sent in error in Hawaii: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 13, 2018 (WPVI)

Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward Hawaii was a false alarm.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed that an alert sent to people's phones in Hawaii was an error.


"This is a false alarm. There is no incoming missile to Hawaii. I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," tweeted Tulsi Gabbard.


The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii" and for residents to seek shelter and that "this is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it's not clear what caused the alert to go out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

