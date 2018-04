House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11

EMBED >More News Videos Trump-linked analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used stolen data, ex-employee says. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

The leaders of a House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.In an announcement Wednesday, Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone say the hearing will focus on the Facebook's "use and protection of user data." Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.Walden, R-Ore., is the House Energy and Commerce committee's chairman. Pallone of New Jersey is the panel's top Democrat. They say the hearing will be "an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."------