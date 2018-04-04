FACEBOOK

House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community tech hub, Nov. 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By RICHARD LARDNER
WASHINGTON --
The leaders of a House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.

In an announcement Wednesday, Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone say the hearing will focus on the Facebook's "use and protection of user data." Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Walden, R-Ore., is the House Energy and Commerce committee's chairman. Pallone of New Jersey is the panel's top Democrat. They say the hearing will be "an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."

EMBED More News Videos

Trump-linked analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used stolen data, ex-employee says. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldfacebook
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?
FACEBOOK
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Video: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food
More facebook
POLITICS
Bill offers $10,000 for families to live in Rhode Island
1st person sentenced in Russia investigation draws 30 days, fine
Watch Inside Story on what polls say about '18 elections, President Trump and guns
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set
More Politics
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family she 'hated' the company
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Kenney to announce Board of Education picks
Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy
Show More
Senior citizen slapped with large bill from faulty meter
4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in Calif.
Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect
Part of building crashes down on Pa. teacher's car
Teen sings 'Cops' theme following NJ chase and arrest
More News
Photos
Villanova Wildcats celebrate NCAA Championship victory
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
More Photos