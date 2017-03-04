Hundreds of supporters rally for Trump in Bensalem

Several hundred people gathered in eastern Pennsylvania for a rally in support of President Donald Trump, one of a number of such rallies across the country."I've been a Democrat all my life, but I changed," said Sonny Martin of Bensalem.Supporters waved signs and placards and listened to speeches during Saturday's "Spirit of America" rally in Bensalem's Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County."He needs to know that we're all behind him, still, no matter what they try and do to him," said Shelly Schwab of Northeast Philadelphia.Despite cold and windy weather, supporters, including Trump impersonators and pro-President pooches, showed up in support of the president and the job they say he's done thus far."Ever since he's won the election, things have gotten better. People feel pride. Yes, optimism for sure," said Sot Phil Young of Sewell.The rally in Bensalem was hosted by the People 4 Trump and founder, local businessman Jim Worthington.On top of rallying for Trump, Worthington says it's time for a divided country to come together."More importantly, we wanna reach out to all Americans. I mean this isn't about being against anybody. In fact, I don't know how the heck you can even get America to move forward if no one is trying to work together," said he said.We asked Trump supporters Saturday about his latest tweets, accusing former President Barack Obama of wire taping Trump Tower during the campaign season."It could be. We don't know. Investigate it. They want everything else investigated. Investigate it," said Martin.Though some supporters, like Milo Morris who sung the National Anthem, say he's not jumping to any conclusions on that or any other accusations just yet."I'm still keeping an open mind on those things, because even though I voted for him, I'm keeping my eye on him, you know what I mean?" said Morris.One thing Worthington couldn't stress enough was the hopes that both sides of the aisle could come together and start to work together in moving forward.------