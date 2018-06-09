POLITICS

Inside Story 'Deep Dive': City Council President Darrell Clarke on not running for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke in his latest Travel Mug Podcast.

Matt asks Council President Clarke what stopped him from running for mayor in 2015 (he is very candid about this), if the Democrats need to 'break the glass' when it comes to the 2020 presidential election (he says they do), why he doesn't like the term "millennial," and if the city is too hyper-focused on attracting Amazon's second headquarters.


The Inside Story 'Deep Dive' takes a newsmaker from the program and goes deeper into the conversation. We spoke to Council President Clarke in our "green room" at the 6abc studios ahead of the Inside Story broadcast.

Watch Matt's main interview with Clarke on Inside Story, which airs Sunday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.

The Travel Mug Podcast features several interesting local newsmakers who engage with Matt in candid conversations.

Hear from the "local Dirty Harry," the world's best Van Halen cover band (they're from Philadelphia), a local Black Lives Matter activist and the "Movie Matriarch of the Delaware Valley."

Take the Travel Mug with you!



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsinside storyphiladelphia city councilphilly news6abc
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News