Interim mayor takes over in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Former City Council President Ray O'Connell has been sworn in as the interim mayor of Allentown.

O'Connell will serve until the November 2019 election.

The former mayor, Ed Pawlowski, resigned after being convicted of trading favors and city contracts in exchange for campaign donations.

WFMZ-TV reports O' Connell, who served eight years on Allentown City Council, said he would restore trust in city government by reforming the ethics board, developing relationships with city staff and by "making sure that our fiscal house is in order," according to his cover letter to City Council.

"Serving the people of Allentown has been my life's work," O'Connell said.

The candidates had to be a Democrat, the same party as former Mayor Ed Pawlowski, and live in Allentown.

