Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration

WASHINGTON --Joe Biden, who rode the rails between Delaware and Washington almost daily as a senator before becoming vice president, has taken a final train ride to a welcome-home ceremony after attending the presidential inauguration.
Train that will take now former Veep Joe Biden and his wife to Wilmington today to a hometown Welcome Home Joe and Jill celebration. pic.twitter.com/7RvD1ZGWCn— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) January 20, 2017
Biden and his wife, Jill, boarded an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington on Friday after attending the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington.
Former VP Joe Biden & wife Jill boarding train for ride from D.C. To Welcome home event in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/lvbmtBhubz— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) January 20, 2017
The Bidens arrived at the Joseph R. Biden Jr. train station in Wilmington shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
Jill and Joe Biden arrive to cheers at the Joseph R Biden Amtrak Station in Wilmington pic.twitter.com/59IHJ4pRYo— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) January 20, 2017
They are heading to a welcome home ceremony on the Wilmington riverfront with Gov. John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and members of Delaware's congressional delegation.