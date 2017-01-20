POLITICS

Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration

WASHINGTON --
Joe Biden, who rode the rails between Delaware and Washington almost daily as a senator before becoming vice president, has taken a final train ride to a welcome-home ceremony after attending the presidential inauguration.


Biden and his wife, Jill, boarded an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington on Friday after attending the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington.


The Bidens arrived at the Joseph R. Biden Jr. train station in Wilmington shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.



They are heading to a welcome home ceremony on the Wilmington riverfront with Gov. John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and members of Delaware's congressional delegation.
