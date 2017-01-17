POLITICS

Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Shapiro is being sworn in as Pennsylvania's Attorney General on Wednesday. (WPVI)

Josh Shapiro is being sworn in as Pennsylvania's Attorney General on Wednesday afternoon.

The swearing in ceremony will take place in Harrisburg.

Shapiro is replacing Kathleen Kane who resigned shortly after being convicted of leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it.

The democrat is a former state representative who served as a commissioner in Montgomery County for the last five years.

As attorney general, Shapiro has vowed to refocus the office on its mission of eliminating out public corruption, and protecting consumers.
