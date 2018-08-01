POLITICS

Judge orders man who knocked over toilet to shovel manure



PAINESVILLE, Ohio --
A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a port-a-potty to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairgrounds in Ohio.

Judge Michael Cicconetti recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favor of the creative punishment of cleaning up waste from animals at Lake County's fairgrounds.

The Municipal Court judge compared Toth's actions to those of an animal, saying "you act like an animal, you're going to take care of animals."

Authorities say the Painesville man spent a night with friends knocking over objects, including a port-a-potty, at a park.

Court officials say Toth defended himself in the case. No public phone listing could be found for him.
