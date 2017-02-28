POLITICS

Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

President Donald Trump, right, meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities. Other photos show Conway leaning over to take a smartphone picture of the event.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's desk during his time in office.

Conway hasn't weighed in on the criticism.

------
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsviral
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
CNN, others blocked from White House media briefing
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
Frustration, anger at NJ town hall amid congressman's absence
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Woman beaten, then left bound in Pa. home for 4 days
Police: NJ gymnastics coach sent porn to girl, 13
UPDATE: More families speak out over MiraLAX side effects for kids
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Philadelphia religious leaders unite against hate
Bucks County nurse accused of recording patients
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
Show More
Man struck, injured by vehicle in Wilmington Manor
AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Today
4 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes
PSPCA and ACCT help four-legged friends
Sequestered jury from outside area to decide Cosby case
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos