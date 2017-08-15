Tuesday marks five years since DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, policy was put in place.It provides protection for some illegal immigrants who entered the country as minors.Mayor Jim Kenney celebrated the anniversary with a press conference at City Hall to call for the continuation of the program.DACA now faces several legal roadblocks which immigration advocates said could go unchallenged in the Trump administration.The Trump administration has said it still has not decided the program's fate.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.----------