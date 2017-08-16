We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

This is simple: we must condemn and marginalize white supremacist groups, not encourage and embolden them. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 15, 2017

The President of the United States just defended neo-Nazis and blamed those who condemn their racism and hate. This is sick. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 15, 2017

There are not “many sides” to a terrorist attack. White nationalists fueled this attack and they must be held accountable. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 15, 2017

There are not ‘many sides’ to blame for #Charlottesville. There is right and wrong. White nationalism, hatred and bigotry are wrong. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump we heard you loud & clear. Ignoring the abhorrent evil of white supremacism is an attack on our American values. pic.twitter.com/UNmyAbmTsz — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 15, 2017

Blaming "both sides" for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 15, 2017

The violence in Charlottesville was not caused by the "alt-left," (whatever that may be). It was caused by Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2017

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there are not “many sides” to this. pic.twitter.com/AosWtqVt3k — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 15, 2017

The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

I was clear about this bigotry & violence over the weekend and I'll repeat it today: We must defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred. https://t.co/iOaVvE8txs — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 15, 2017

As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment. This is not my President. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017

President Donald Trump's news conference on Tuesday quickly drew ire from both side of the aisle after he repeatedly refused to immediately and specifically call out the white supremacist violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend."You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent," Mr. Trump said at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday. "No one wants to say that, but I'll say it right now: You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent."The violence that resulted from the "Unite the Right" rally left one woman dead and injured 19 more after a car rammed into a crowd of people.His divisive comments garnered a slew of reactions from lawmakers: