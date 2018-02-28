Lehigh University faculty votes to rescind Trump's honorary degree

Close to two-thirds of the faculty at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania have voted for the school's board of trustees to rescind President Donald Trump's honorary degree.The Faculty Steering Committee announced the results of the electronic vote Tuesday, with 357 votes cast out of 472 voting members of the faculty. The official tally was 296-50 in support of the motion.The motion states Trump has made statements that contradict the school's values. The university awarded Trump the honorary degree in 1988.Doug Mahoney, associate professor and chairman of the committee, says the results will be sent to trustees who will determine the next course of action. If the board does not take action, the faculty asks for an explanation as to how Trump's statements align with school values.-----