PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE: Raw video from Donald Trump's inauguration
wpvi
Friday, January 20, 2017 10:10AM
Watch live, raw footage from a variety of cameras at the Trump inauguration in Washington D.C.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Protests expected to cause delays in Center City
POLITICS
Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
VIDEO: President Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day event schedule
Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
Thousands travel to Inauguration ceremony
Protests expected to cause delays in Center City
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Man barricaded inside Port Richmond building
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Some Light Rain Today
