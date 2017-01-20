Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News digital inauguration coverage
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wpvi
Friday, January 20, 2017 09:48AM
Watch live, anchored ABC News digital coverage of the Trump inauguration.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day
Protests expected to cause delays in Center City
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Inauguration Day event schedule
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
Thousands travel to Inauguration ceremony
Protests expected to cause delays in Center City
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Some Light Rain Today
Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump demonstration
Man shot dead in South Philadelphia
Fire damages pizza shop in Juniata Park
Pa. parents charged with keeping children locked up
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia