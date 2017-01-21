Today's Top Stories
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at the CIA
wpvi
Saturday, January 21, 2017 02:31PM
Watch live ABC News coverage of President Donald Trump's first full day in office.
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Top Stories
Thousands turn out for Women's March on Philadelphia
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March on Washington, DC
Enormous crowd gathers for Women's March on Washington
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Police: Transgender woman assaulted near City Hall
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
1 of 2 men shot in Wilmington has died
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
