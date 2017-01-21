Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wpvi
Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:15AM
Watch live ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil
More Politics
Top Stories
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March on Washington, DC
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
Show More
1 of 2 men shot in Wilmington has died
Jeweler accused of fencing stolen goods
Trump executive order first strike at ending at 'Obamacare'
Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security
Police officer charged after daughter, 8, shot in Stratford, NJ
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia