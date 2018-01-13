Local reaction to Trump's immigration comments

Action News spoke to several people, who expressed concern over President Trump's comments about allowing immigrants from 's---hole' countries.Voffee Jabateh, ACANA CEO said, "Should we take it personal? Well if racism is the reality of today's America then it becomes a personal issue with us."Jabateh is the CEO of the African Cultural Alliance of North America, a non-profit that provides social services to African and Caribbean Immigrants in Philadelphia who says Trump's recent remarks on immigration are disheartening."America needs Africa to survive. And we as well need America to co-exist," he said.Trump's comments about African Nations and Haiti and the vulgar language he used were also on the minds of many at Suburban Station during rush hour Friday.Sarah Winterstein of Bryn Mawr said, "I just think it's ridiculous. It's an embarrassment and I'm almost ashamed to call myself an American."John Mason of Mount Airy added, "I just think those kind of comments divide us and don't bring us together, and we should be talking about things we have in common and not things that separate us.""The things that he said are just unbelievable. He couldn't be president. I don't understand who would've voted for him," Anthony Moorehead of West Philadelphia said.We found someone who did vote for him, and now she says she regrets her decision."It was uncalled for, it was disgusting. He never should've said something like that. Whether it's your opinion or not, you don't say that for the world to hear," Olivia Steele of Hatboro, Pa. said.And then we found some, who are focused on the future.Kiana Abraham of Mount Airy said, "That's what I feel our option is - to vote. To exercise our right to vote. That's what we need to do."------