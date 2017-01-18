Locals head to DC for inauguration, Women's March

Many people from the Delaware and Lehigh valleys are getting ready to head south, to the nation's capital for the inauguration, and for the Women's March the following day."I'm going to be there for the swearing in and I'm going to be dancing at the inaugural ball. No one is ruining that for me," said Helen Banushi of Northeast Philadelphia.Helen Banushi has been working with the Republican Party for 40 years. Friday, she plans to attend her first inaugural event, when Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. She says the country should rally behind him."People are upset over the electoral system versus the popular vote, but we have had that system since this country began, so they're acting like it's new and something that just sprung up on them," said Banushi.Banushi will have plenty of company in D.C. as she cheers on the incoming president, but there will also be those in attendance, like Alexandra Hackett Ferber, who doesn't back the administration. She is the co-organizer for the Women's March on Washington for Pennsylvania. She says thousands from the state will march in opposition to Trump's election and what they see as a divisive administration."They're not reflecting half or more of our country, so that's why we want to be there and say we're here, you're going to listen to us, and every step of the way we're going to question you, hold you accountable," said Alexandra Hackett Ferber, Women's March co-organizer, Pa. Chapter.Jessica Spak is one of the Philadelphia organizers for the Women's March on Washington. She expects a group of more than 400 to travel to D.C."It is only the beginning of what we hop will be a very impactful, strong movement," said Spak, Philadelphia Women's March organizer.Spak understands the protest, slated for the day after the inauguration, won't change the election results, but she and thousands of others are hoping the president-elect and his administration will hear their voices."One of the slogans for the march is 'Women's Rights are Humans Rights', and it effects all of us. No matter our race, our religion, our background, our gender identity," said Spak.