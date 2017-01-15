Locals, lawmakers rally to save 'Obamacare'

Outside Temple University Hospital Sunday, several 100 members of organized labor and community groups were joined by Democratic politicians to rally for the Affordable Care Act and the preservation of Medicare and Medicaid.Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) condemned Republican leaders in Congress for not having a plan to replace the ACA and risk leaving 28 million people without insurance."What have they been doing for seven years to find a replacement? The answer is nothing! They don't have a replacement bill, so we're gonna say to those Republicans: No. 1 We're gonna stop you from repealing," said Sen. Casey.Knowing the Republican Congress is moving full speed ahead in their efforts to repeal, the rallying cry got a little emotional, if not passionate."It's not just a rally, make those phone calls, call in, call them "Sons-of-B****", call them up. Republicans, tell them they can't do what they're doing, don't let them do that," said Rep. Bob Brady (D-Pa.)Meanwhile, outside the offices of the Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan, who supports repealing the ACA, protesters also gathered. One group at his office in Blue Bell, and another group at his office in Springfield, Delaware County."I've seen the positive results of it, and I'm very concerned that this repeal and delay plan is very dangerous," said Pamela Howard, who is against the repeal.Democrats have been openly attacking Republicans for having no clear plan for replacing the ACA. Their message: If you break it, you buy it. And that Obamacare would then become 'Trumpcare'.Mayor Jim Kenney urged people to make their voices heard."We'll work every day, but we need you, we need your voices, we need your letters, you emails, your text messages, we need your social media efforts," said Kenney (D-Philadelphia).For now, the future of the Affordable Care Act remains very much in doubt, and more than 20 million people covered by Obamacare are left wondering what comes next.