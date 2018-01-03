POLITICS

Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

Manafort sues Justice Dept.: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 3, 2018 (WPVI)

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.
Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

