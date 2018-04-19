POLITICS

Michael Cohen drops pair of libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed and Fusion GPS

In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is seen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump's personal attorney has dropped a pair of libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed and investigation firm Fusion GPS.

Michael Cohen had sued in state and federal courts in New York over publication of the unconfirmed dossier detailing suspected ties between Trump and Russia.
RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?
EMBED More News Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer.



Cohen dropped the suits late Wednesday amid a separate legal battle over documents and electronic files seized from him last week by the FBI.

The dossier claimed that Cohen met with Russian operatives in Prague for a meeting to "clean up the mess" over disclosures of other Trump associates' reported ties to Russia.

Cohen says he's never been to Prague.
RELATED: Meet the federal judge shouldering the legal fate of Michael Cohen

There was no immediate response on Thursday to a request for comment from his lawyers.

Fusion GPS said it welcomed the decision.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticslawsuitrussia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pittsburgh police told to prepare if Trump fires Mueller
Legislation: Let DC teens vote in presidential elections
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
More Politics
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Show More
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Cosby talk of quaaludes aired in court ahead of drug expert
More News