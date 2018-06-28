Murphy, Cabinet meet to weigh possible government shutdown

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy convened a Cabinet meeting to review preparations for a possible government shutdown amid a budget standoff with lawmakers.The first-year Democratic governor met with his Cabinet in Trenton Thursday and also weighed in on a legislative counteroffer made on Wednesday.He says Senate President Steve Sweeney's proposal to start levying the 6.625 percent sales tax on short-term rental properties would squeeze the middle class.Murphy stopped short of rejecting the offer outright.Instead, Murphy has been pushing for an income tax hike on people who make more than $1 million a year. He's said he would veto the Democrat-led Legislature's $36.5 billion budget because it does not contain enough tax revenue.Officials face a Saturday deadline to enact a balanced budget or face a shutdown------