National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits

Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON --
The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.


Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley - an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans.



For Michelle Obama's portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.


The paintings were unveiled Monday at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums.

The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits.
