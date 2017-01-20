NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil

At noon Friday, as president Trump was sworn in, hundreds of people came to Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton for an interfaith prayer service organized by Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman.She is among over 60 congressional Democrats nationwide who decided not to attend the inauguration. Watson Coleman has been upset by some of President Trump's nominations and his disparaging comments about civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis."I hope he grows up and overcomes those urges, those very basic urges to lash out to people who don't agree with him," said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).It was a diverse crowd. Clergy from all different faiths led prayers for our country and our leaders, while voicing concerns about issues like immigration, health care, and the treatment of women and minorities."We say that our bodies and our babies and our country's borders will not be left to the head and hearts and hands of those who are uninformed and unfamiliar with our issues," said the Rev. Maureen Gerald, Kingdom Church.Many of the people in attendance Friday say they are concerned about what a Trump administration will mean for them, their friends and families, and the issues they care about."I specifically am praying for peace. We've seen so much hate and divisiveness," said Azra Baig of South Brunswick, New Jersey."I just couldn't bring myself to see him place his hand on the Bible," said Mabel Williams of Ewing, New Jersey."We are praying that he will do the right thing for the people and citizens of the United States," said Walker Worthy of Trenton, New Jersey.Congresswoman Watson Coleman gave away about 160 tickets she had to the inaugural. She said she'd rather be in the 12th District with her constituents than down in D.C. for the festivities.