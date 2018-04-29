POLITICS

'Am I missing something?' Parkland community shocked over weapons ban during Pence appearance at NRA event

EMBED </>More Videos

After learning that the National Rifle Association has asked attendees to refrain from bringing guns for the security of Vice President Mike Pence during an event this week, members of the Parkland community are speaking out. (Karel Navarro/AP Photo)

DALLAS --
When Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings in Dallas this week, the organization is asking attendees to leave their guns at home.

Pence will be speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, the organization announced last week. Prior to and during Pence's speech, attendees are prohibited from bringing "firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind," according to the event page. There will not be any storage available for firearms, a notice reads, but there will be for knives.

The organization explained that the rules were put into effect because the U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the event's security. The rule was also in effect when President Donald Trump spoke at the annual meetings last year.

Still, gun control advocates (among them Parkland shooting survivors and March for Our Lives organizers) were shocked by what they saw as a contradiction of the NRA's belief that guns make people safer.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky wrote on Twitter that "The NRA has evolved into such a hilarious parody of itself."


Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was among the 17 students killed in the Valentine's Day shooting, wrote, "According to the NRA, we should want everyone to have weapons when we are in public. But when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern?"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesparkland school shootinggun violencegun controlschool safetygun safetyschool shootinggovernmentsafetyNRAu.s. & world
POLITICS
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Korean summit lays out a path to peace but short on details
Rep. Meehan resigns from office, pledges to pay back $39,000
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in Northeast Philadelphia
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
Show More
Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"
AccuWeather: Cooler And Breezy
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
1 injured in Salem County house fire
More News