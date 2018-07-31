U.S. & WORLD

Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery

EMBED </>More Videos

Obama and Biden grab lunch. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Former president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden lunched together at a D.C. bakery Monday.

Staff at the Dog Tag Bakery say they had no idea the duo would be dining in until about 30 minutes before they showed up.

As for what they ate: both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee, and brownies.

In addition to serving up pastries and sweets, the restaurant also helps train disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers in business.

The fellowship program provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition into civilian life.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticsjoe bidenbarack obamavice president joe bidenpresident barack obamalunchbakeryfood
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News